Eleven new members for Petcore Europe

Petcore Europe, the Brussels based association representing the complete PET value chain in Europe, has gained eleven new members in Q1 2018.

The new members include BASF, Logoplaste, DuPont Teijin Films, MacDermid, CCL Label, Coca-Cola, Danone, Fuji Seal Europe, LSDH, Graham Packaging Europe and Henkel.

Christian Crépet, Executive Director of Petcore Europe, said:"We are happy to welcome eleven new members to Petcore Europe. The companies are important players in different fields along the PET value chain. With every new member our association and the entire PET industry gets a little bit stronger."

After a conference in February with 200 participants, the association launched the Plastic Aerosol Recycling SiG in cooperation with the European Aerosol Federation (FEA).

Petcore Europe says with its varied activities on a value-chain level it is an ideal platform for PET manufacturers, converters, recyclers but also label and sleeve manufacturers, brands or retailers.