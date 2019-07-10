ELG and INEOS TEAM UK collaborate to closing the loop

ELG Carbon Fibre and INEOS Team UK are working together to ensure sustainable materials and practices are incorporated into The America’s Cup 2021 build programme.

Since the campaign began in 2018 ELG has been a Technical Supplier to INEOS Team UK and has processed 1000 kg of carbon manufacturing waste and end-of-use parts for the British Challengers.

From ELG’s specialist facility in the West Midlands, INEOS Team UK’s recovered fibres are converted into milled and chopped products to make thermoset and thermoplastic compounds and non-woven mats. These reprocessed products are then used to manufacture composite structures during the production of the AC75 boat that will compete in Auckland in 2021.

ELG has revealed its recycled non-woven materials have been used in the production of two cradles to support the AC75 during transit as well as the hull and deck moulds.

ELG’s technicians conducted a range of fibre characterisation analyses on INEOS Team UK’s feedstock.

Alan Boot, Naval Architect for INEOS Team UK, said: “The reuse of carbon fibre products is a real game changer. We are diverting waste away from landfill and closing the loop in our production methods wherever possible.

“ELG’s products have fitted seamlessly into our manufacturing processes which demonstrates how successfully these materials can be in a range of commercial markets. This is a really exciting time in terms of boat production and will hopefully lead the way for other manufacturers to follow suit.”