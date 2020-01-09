ELIX Polymers joins Styrenics Circular Solutions

Styrenic Circular Solutions, the joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenic polymers, has welcomed ELIX Polymers as a new members.

ELIX Polymer joins existing SCS members COEXPAN, INEOS Styrolution, Repsol, Total, Trinseo, and Versalis.

Nicolas Joly, President of SCS, said: “We are delighted that SCS continues to build its alliance along the value chain as we now extend a warm welcome to ELIX Polymers, a leading ABS manufacturer.”

“Our momentum is gathering pace as we kick off 2020 and look beyond to our further development and the scaling-up of innovative technologies to recycle Styrenics back into high-quality applications, even for contact.”

David Castańeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, said: “As a manufacturer, offering a broad range of ABS material solutions across the healthcare, automotive, appliance, and electronics industries, ELIX Polymers is fully committed to the SCS vision of harnessing the unique capacity of Styrenics for recycling.”

“ELIX wants to be part of the transformation of our industry driving circularity for the Styrenics value chain, and our SCS membership will be a cornerstone within the framework of our Circular Economy Strategy.”