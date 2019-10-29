ELIX Polymers presents new developments with great success at K

ELIX Polymers, a manufacturer and supplier of ABS resins and derivatives, successfully confirmed its presence at the K 2019 Trade Fair.

The company attended the event as an exhibitor for the second time, confirming the interest of the public in the firm’s product portfolio, its growth on an international scale and its capacity to cater for the needs of clients in terms of both product and service.

ELIX Polymers says the key messages conveyed included its positioning as a global company, along with its recent status as a member of the Sinochem International group and its commitment to sustainability.

× Expand ELIX Polymers

The company presented a range of new products including ABS products that fulfil the requirements of applications for contact with food, toys or cosmetic containers, with a global regulatory service, high reflective ABS materials for backlit panels and pre-coloured, biocompatible ABS products compliant with USP class VI for medical applications

Fabian Herter, Marketing Manager of ELIX Polymers., said: “We are only too pleased to take the opportunities that the Fair offers us to present our latest developments and material applications. It was a pleasure for us to deal with the large number of visitors interested in our products at our stand.”

Carlos Müller, Business Director of ELIX Polymers, added “ELIX looks to a promising future as a new member of the Sinochem group, and it is our obligation to participate in fairs as important as this one, not only to obtain new business opportunities, but also to meet our clients and strengthen our relations.”