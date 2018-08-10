ELIX Polymers publishes its 2017 Sustainability Report

ELIX Polymers has published its Sustainability Report, a document reflecting ELIX's commitment to sustainability, transparency and its responsibility towards company interest groups.

This report is based on the Guidelines of the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards and aims to provide its stakeholders with information related to its activity during the 2017 tax year.

× Expand ELIX Polymers

Different management areas of ELIX have participated in the drafting of the report, which are represented by the new CSR Area, who have provided information related to various aspects included.

The report shows ELIX Polymers has reduced its energy consumption by 11.4 per cent and decreased the waste generated per ton by 4.4 per cent with respect to the previous year.

This report also includes research and development on more sustainable products, for which the investment in R+D+I has been increased by 10.7 per cent.

These efforts have seen the company awarded with two awards won at the Second RSE Awards of the Chemical Sector in the Export category and the Climate category.

Judith Banus, Head of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Programme, explained: “A fundamental aspect of our operations is the integration of safety and respect for the environment in all of our processes. Therefore, in 2017 we have continued to promote actions aimed at improving energy efficiency and waste management as well as a more efficient rationalisation of the use of our resources."

The Stakeholder Engagement Standard, AA1000SES was also taken into account when analysing the material.