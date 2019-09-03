ELIX Polymers publishes its 2018 Sustainability Report

ELIX Polymers expresses its corporate commitment to sustainability and focus on transparency through the publication of its 2018 Sustainability Report.

This report sets out all the advances and challenges accomplished by ELIX last year, describing the company’s annual progress in accordance with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) established by the United Nations, as a member of the Global Compact.

All these efforts have led to ELIX Polymers receiving several awards such as the Best Polymer Producers Awards for Europe in 2017 and 2018.

The company says another important milestone during the past year was the agreement to sell the company signed by SUN Capital Partners and Sinochem International, a member of the Sinochem Group, which resulted in the sale of the company in January 2019.

David Castañeda, CEO of ELIX Polymers, said: “I want to take advantage of our sustainability report presentation to share the challenges we are currently facing as an operator in the market sector in which ELIX Polymers participates. Plastics have unique properties whose benefits have contributed to the development and progress of our society. Nonetheless, their incorrect management is generating negative and undesirable effects on the environment.”

“We are well aware of our commitment to sustainability, and so we have considerably increased our investment effort to improve and reduce the impact of our processes by allocating approximately 2 million Euros to environmental protection in 2018. We have also managed to increase our efficiency in the use of natural resources; for example, by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), which are responsible for climate change, by 10.26%.”