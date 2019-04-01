ELIX Polymers renews its EcoVadis GOLD CSR certification with highest rating

The chemical company ELIX Polymers has renewed its EcoVadis GOLD level Corporate Social Responsibility certification.

The company obtained its first certification in 2017, with the highest level of recognition, and in 2019, following the renewal audit, again achieved the GOLD level, increasing its rating by eight points compared to 2017.

This is the highest level currently awarded by EcoVadis, following an exhaustive evaluation based on a system that rates 21 criteria that follow international CSR standards, such as the Global Compact, the International Labour Organisation, the Global Reporting Initiative and the ISO 26000 standard.

The overall result obtained by ELIX Polymers places the company head and shoulders above its competitors, making it one of the two per cent of evaluated companies with the highest score.

EcoVadis evaluates 20,000 manufacturers from 99 countries and in 150 business sectors, and the evaluation consists of four scores that assess the company’s milestones and development in areas related to the environment, social and human rights, ethics and fair business practices, and supply chain, thus reflecting the performance of ELIX Polymers in CSR.

Judith Banus, Head of the Corporate Social Responsibility Programme at ELIX Polymers, said: “We are proud to have obtained this award, which acknowledges the effort made by the different areas of the company to improve sustainability management.”