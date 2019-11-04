ELIX Polymers to participate in European project for ABS recycling

ELIX Polymers, together with nine other international companies, is forming part of the PLAST2bCLEANED project, which consists of the implementation and viability of a recycling system for waste electrical and electronic equipment.

ELIX is the only ABS manufacturing company from Europe included in the initiative, together with Electrolux, Juchheim, Campine, ICL, Fraunhofer, TNO, Gaiker, Coolrec, and Sustainable Innovations.

The initial phase seeks to establish the pre-treatment, analysis, and separation of plastic components, and the second phase seeks to develop a process for dissolving plastic components and recovering the polymer and other components for subsequent recycling.

The following step is to conduct an environmental and economic assessment in order to demonstrate the sustainability and economic viability of the technology to be applied based on the PLAST2bCLEANED project.

At the end of the project a final publication and communication phase covering the results obtained is expected.

Antonio Prunera, Head of Business Development and R&D at ELIX Polymers, said: “Within the framework of our strategy of participating in circular economy projects and as a company in the chemical sector, we confirm our commitment to these types of initiatives.”

“The fact that we, as the only ABS manufacturer, are participating in a project of this scope allows us to strengthen our position as a thermoplastics manufacturer.”