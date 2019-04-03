Ella’s Kitchen and ASDA launch UK-first recycling partnership

Ella's Kitchen, a baby food brand, has partnered with supermarket Asda, on a six month pilot to encourage more people to recycle baby food pouches through TerraCycle.

The pilot launches this week and is one of the first collaborations between a brand and retailer to offer a convenient solution for plastic packaging.

The six-month trial will see Freepost envelopes provided in 37 Asda stores, which consumers can fill with up to 15 baby food pouches from any brand.

The envelopes can then be posted to TerraCycle to be recycled into new and useful items like benches and fence posts.

× Expand Ella’s Kitchen Photo by Phil Adams

Ella’s Kitchen has been working in partnership with TerraCycle since 2010 to run its EllaCycle recycling programme, which is currently the only recycling solution for all baby food pouches in the UK.

There are over 400 public EllaCycle drop-off points in the UK where consumers can leave pouches to be sent back to TerraCycle.

Ella’s Kitchen has set a target to double the number of pouches recycled through EllaCycle by 2021.

Tom Szaky, Founder of TerraCycle, said:“Ella’s Kitchen was one of TerraCycle’s pioneering brand partners to launch a recycling solution for packaging that is not accepted by council recycling schemes in the UK. We’re incredibly excited that this partnership has evolved to include Asda and we hope many more brands will follow suit in taking responsibility for their packaging and invest in new ways to recycle their packaging.”