Ella's Kitchen baby pouch recycling partnership with Asda to be rolled out to 100 stores

Due to the success of the 37-store pilot, Ella's Kitchen and Asda roll out recycling partnership will now be rolled out to 100 Asda stores across the UK.

Earlier this year, Ella's Kitchen partnered with supermarket Asda, on a six-month pilot to encourage more people to recycle baby food pouches through TerraCycle.

The pilot saw Freepost envelopes provided in 37 Asda stores where consumers could fill the envelopes with up to 15 baby food pouches from any brand, before posting them to TerraCycle to be recycled into new and useful items like benches and fence posts.

Ella's Kitchen was one of the first brands in the UK to partner with TerraCycle and since 2010, the EllaCycle programme has provided parents and carers with the only solution for recycling every brand of baby food pouches and snack wrappers.

In the last year, collections have grown by 87 per cent and there are now over 600 public drop-off points nationwide, adding an additional 200 since 2018.

Consumers can drop-off pouches and snack wrappers for any brand and in doing so will contribute to raising money for local good causes.

Chris Jenkins, who heads up the Good Stuff We Do at Ella's Kitchen, said: “As part of our commitment to The UK Plastics Pact we know more needs to be done and that if we are to build a circular economy for plastics then greater collaboration is still required between industry as well as waste handlers, packaging manufacturers, local authorities and Government. The partnership with ASDA is a really important one as it demonstrates that collaboration and a commitment to working together for a sustainable solution.”