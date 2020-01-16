Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches Circulytics digital tool for accurately measuring circularity

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has launched Circulytics, a digital measuring tool which gives companies a fully comprehensive picture of their circularity across all operations.

Using company-level data, with applied insights and analysis, Circulytics highlights and inspires opportunities for innovation, while allowing companies to track their progress.

Developed and tested by more than 30 companies from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s network, Circulytics informs strategic, allows users to see where they lie in relation to their industry, and provides quick understanding for those actively moving away from the current linear economy.

Circulytics provides the option to have informed interactions about circular economy adoption should businesses wish to do so with investors and customers, while the Foundation plans to engage with companies that generate outstanding scores to create inspirational case studies.