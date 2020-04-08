Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches online circular economy programme

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation has launched a ten-week online programme, ‘From Linear to Circular: Open to All’, designed to empower the next generation of circular economy leaders and pioneers.

The programme gives participants an introduction to the circular economy, and includes ten webinars led by the Foundation’s experts, featuring guest speakers, question and answer sessions, and interactive challenges.

It will discuss topics including circular design, business models, plastics, fashion, cities, and food, as well as looking at case studies.

The programme starts on Wednesday 15th April, and the online webinars will be broadcast live at 4pm GMT each Wednesday.