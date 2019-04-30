Engel acknowledged as best supplier by Kongsberg Automotive

Kongsberg Automotive, a global automotive supplier based in Switzerland has presented the Supplier Platinum Award to Engel for its outstanding performance.

Throughout its Supplier Award Programme, Kongsberg gives recognition to suppliers whose work is consistently outstanding in terms of quality, service and technical support, which in turn helps to strengthen the company’s international competitiveness.

Engel won the award in the Overall Customer Satisfaction category, and the official jury said: “Engel’s machinery and solutions make it possible for Kongsberg Automotive to manufacture products with the highest levels of process stability and efficiency.”

“When it comes to innovative and smart technologies, Engel always has the edge.”