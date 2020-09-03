ENGEL announces 2020 live e-xperience

ENGEL has announced it will be presenting the first ENGEL live e-xperience from 13 to 16 October 2020.

ENGEL is setting new standards with a completely new virtual and interactive trade fair concept in a year that will not let the Fakuma show happen. Live exhibits, an online specialist congress and one-on-one meetings with familiar local contacts and other experts ensure that the ENGEL live e-xperience is on a par with a physical trade fair.

× Expand ENGEL 2020 live e-xperience

"Even in times of Covid-19, there is plenty going on in the ENGEL R&D pipeline", as Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of ENGEL emphasises.

In order to present the innovations originally planned for Fakuma 2020 to its customers and prospects despite contact restrictions and travel restrictions, the injection moulding machine manufacturer and system solutions provider has developed a completely new virtual trade fair and event format.

Personal contacts are still the focus of the ENGEL live e-xperience. Visitors to the virtual trade fair can arrange appointments with their sales contact or a technology expert in the run-up to the event.

ENGEL has put all seven machine exhibits into operation in its technology centre at the ENGEL headquarters in Schwertberg, and will be providing insights into the new machine concepts and process technologies via video recordings.

In addition to the machine exhibits, there is an experience zone where visitors to the virtual event can join in with the action themselves.

ENGEL experts are presenting their topics on two days of the conference, and each day will be repeated once. The audience can use the chat function to ask questions during the presentation and join in the live discussion following each presentation. The four-day event programme is kicking off on the first day with a keynote speech by Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of ENGEL.

The five expert talks, in which ENGEL's product and technology experts are providing an outlook on the future of injection moulding, are a special highlight. The talks will focus on the smart machine control unit, data analytics, digital service concepts, innovative automation solutions and new processing