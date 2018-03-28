Engel appoint new President for West Europe region

Engel UK Managing Director, Graeme Herlihy will be taking up a new position of Regional President for West Europe in September.

Graeme will oversee operations in Scandinavia, Benelux, Iberia, France, Italy, the Baltic States, UK and Ireland, from a base within Engel UK at Warwick

“Engel UK are a great team and I have thoroughly enjoyed the past 16 years. This new opportunity will be both challenging and I am sure, satisfying. During my time as Managing Director of Engel UK the businesses turnover has increased over four fold and I am very proud to have been a part of that,” said Herlihy.

“I will now be starting the process of recruiting my successor at Engel UK and I look forward to handing over to someone who will share my passion for the continued success of the subsidiary.”