ENGEL appoints Regional Sales Presidents

With the further development of its worldwide sales structure, ENGEL says it continues to strengthen its customer proximity with the appointment of seven Regional Sales Presidents.

The 30 subsidiaries and more than 60 representations worldwide have been consolidated into seven regions, with a Regional Sales President appointed to each.

Each Regional Sales President will have full responsibility for sales within their respective region, shortening the decision-making processes and intensifying the ongoing development of local expert know-how.

× Expand ENGEL From left: Walter Jungwirth (METAI), Wolfgang Degwerth (America), Christoph Steger (Central Europe), Gero Willmeroth (East Asia, Australia, Oceania), Graeme Herlihy (Western Europe), Petr Stibor (Eastern Europe) and Romain Reyre (Southeast Asia)

The Regional Sales Presidents are also tasked with the continued advancement of the global Business Unit strategy and with bolstering the local expert know-how.

In addition to industry and automation experts, specialists are being developed for the areas of Industry 4.0 and process technologies.

Resources in the region are being combined, with the continuous exchange of experience accelerating the decentralisation of expert know-how.

Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the ENGEL Group, said: "With the new structure and the reinforced teams, we are able to anticipate future requirements even earlier. This will continue to strengthen our competitiveness and, more importantly, that of our customers."

The appointed Regional Sales Presidents have held leading positions within the ENGEL Group for many years, and will report to Christoph Steger, who, in addition to his role as CSO, is assuming the management of the Central European region.

The other regions and their Sales Presidents are: