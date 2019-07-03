ENGEL AUSTRIA launches new ENGEL Technology Centre

ENGEL AUSTRIA has launched its new ENGEL Technology Centre, at its headquarters in Schwertberg, Austria.

Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group, said: “We have created our own pilot plant for vertical integration in injection moulding and can thus support our customers even more comprehensively on their way to implementing the smart factory.”

“From Schwertberg, we can monitor and remotely maintain the production cells in Shanghai, Mexico or Hanover, for example."

Key products for this are the ENGEL e connect customer portal and TIG authentig.

All the machines in the new ENGEL technology centre are equipped with a wide variety of assistance systems from ENGEL's iQ product family.

In addition to iQ weight control, iQ clamp control and iQ flow control, the brand-new iQ systems, which ENGEL will be presenting at K 2019 in Düsseldorf in October, are deployed at the technology centre at a particularly early stage.

Numerous new inject 4.0 products are also in the development pipeline for K 2019.

“The aim of inject 4.0 is to leverage the full potential of machines, systems and technologies in order to strengthen competitiveness, act more flexibly and master the increasing complexity of production,” explains Engleder.

“With the new possibilities offered by our customer technology centre, we are able to demonstrate in a particularly vivid and tangible way how this great potential can be leveraged not only completely, but also efficiently and economically, in line with the individual requirements of the processors.”