ENGEL Austria signs New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

ENGEL Austria has signed the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

ENGEL has committed itself to actively contributing to the transfer of plastics into closed material cycles, in cooperation with more than 350 other companies, universities and organisations.

Founded in 2018, the initiative aims to set out avoiding unnecessary packaging and ensuring that by 2025, all plastic packaging will be reused, recycled or composted.

Each member company is asked to set individual goals and report regularly on its progress to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation.

ENGEL says it aims to guarantee a high process consistency and to prevent rejects with the help of intelligent assistant systems, even when the raw material is subject to strong quality fluctuations.

The company has also set targets to further increase the proportion of recycled material in sandwich components with the aid of innovative processing technologies and to further strengthen the consulting services in the area of upstream processes in order to optimise the processing of recycled materials for injection moulding.

“As a member of the international plastics industry, we are not only responsible for our own products, but also for the products that are produced on our machines," stresses Dr Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group, headquartered in Schwertberg, Austria.

“It is important to us to utilise our experience and knowledge to ensure that people in all regions of the world will handle plastics responsibly and that the conditions are created for plastic products to be returned to the material cycle at the end of their useful life."