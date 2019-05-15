ENGEL celebrates the 1000th user of its new customer portal e-connect

ENGEL is celebrating the 1000th user of its new customer portal e-connect.

At its Nivnice plant in the south-east of the Czech Republic, the automotive supplier Teknia produces a wide range of products from technical parts to sophisticated visual components.

e-connect offers on-site support to maintenance staff and machine operators in providing machine documentation and requesting spare parts from ENGEL.

"The comprehensive possibilities of machine documentation and the simplified procurement of spare parts were the deciding factors that led us to register in e-connect," explained Antonin Janca, Maintenance Manager at Teknia Uherský Brod, during his visit to ENGEL's main plant in Schwertberg, Austria.

Shortly afterwards, he learned by telephone that he was the 1000th user of the new portal. To mark this special anniversary, ENGEL invited its customer to Austria.

A training voucher was presented to Antonin Janca as a gift, which he can redeem either at the new training centre in Schwertberg or at the ENGEL subsidiary in Prague.

The company says being responsible for 23 different types of injection moulding machines, Antonin Janca quickly recognised the great potential for efficiency offered by e-connect.

Now he can get an overview of the machinery at any time, regardless of location, and call up the entire service history of each individual machine if required.

Verena Paradeis, Product Manager e connect at ENGEL AUSTRIA, said: "For us, the 1000th user is an important milestone which we set much earlier than expected. The portal has been very well received from the outset because it not only simplifies many processes in daily work, but also makes them even more efficient."