ENGEL ends fiscal year with growth

The ENGEL Group has seen out the 2018/19 fiscal year, which closed at the end of March, with a turnover of €1.6 billion.

The injection moulding machine manufacturer and systems solutions provider also raised its sales, achieving a six per cent increase over the previous year.

Throughout the fiscal year, ENGEL generated 54 per cent of its turnover in Europe, while Asia accounted for 21 per cent and the Americas for 24 per cent.

Dr Christoph Steger, CSO of ENGEL Group, said: “Asia and the German-speaking countries in Europe have been the primary factors behind our new sales growth.”

“Custom-built systems solutions, provided by ENGEL as a one-stop global supplier, have once again grown as a share of our incoming orders.”

“As well as our expertise in automation, investment decision-makers are focusing more and more on ENGEL’s leading role in digitalisation and the networking of injection moulding processes.”