ENGEL extends portfolio to include pre-owned machines

ENGEL is extending its portfolio to include pre-owned machines.

Besides injection moulding machines, the new company also buys back used robots from the ENGEL series, refurbishes the products and puts them back on the market for sale.

Leopold Praher Leopold Praher has taken over the management of the newly founded ENGEL Used Machinery s.r.o.

"In some cases, a second-hand production cell is the only option. We want to offer our customers a high-quality solution for this requirement, too, with ENGEL's customary consulting expertise and outstanding service," said Dr. Christoph Steger, CSO of the ENGEL Group.

The repurchased injection moulding machines and robots are reconditioned in-house. ENGEL has created the capacities required for this at its production plants in Austria and the Czech Republic.

The newly founded company is headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. "Eastern Europe is the largest and fastest growing market for pre-owned injection moulding machines," added Leopold Praher, General Manager of ENGEL Used Machinery.