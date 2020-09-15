ENGEL is one of 50 global Climate Leaders

ENGEL has been named one of 50 global Climate Leaders.

In cooperation with TBD Media Group, the Bloomberg media corporation analysed and evaluated the commitment of industrial companies from a wide range of sectors and defined the 50 most sustainable and climate-aware companies worldwide. ENGEL is the only plastics machinery manufacturer to be included.

"Closing material cycles is one of the plastics industry's priority tasks. We accept this challenge and are developing solutions that enable processed plastic waste to be used far more widely", says Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group, in the video that Bloomberg produced for the Climate Leaders presentation.

"From packaging and automobiles to medical products, plastics have become an integral part of our modern life. They help us save energy and make significant contributions to hygiene and safety. As part of the plastics industry, we have a responsibility to ensure that people in all regions of the world are using plastic products responsibly.”

He concludes: "Transparency is the prerequisite for being able to make a difference quickly. It is important here to involve the entire value chain right from the outset, right up to the consumer.”