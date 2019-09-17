ENGEL paves the way for e-temp temperature control units in thousands of applications

ENGEL believes it has paved the way for higher temperature stability and process reliability in temperature control, with its electronic temperature control water manifold systems flomo and e-flomo.

This was supplemented with the iQ flow control software and, with e-temp, an own series of temperature control units.

The e-temp control units are produced by HB-Therm in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

The measured values determined by the e-flomo temperature control water manifold are the control basis.

With the iQ flow control software developed by ENGEL, e-flomo and e-temp merge into a single unit in the CC300 control of the ENGEL injection moulding machine.

This allows iQ flow control to dynamically control the flow rates in the individual manifold circuits based on the temperature differences and to automatically adjust the pump speed of e-temp according to demand.

× Expand ENGEL Reto Zürcher, CEO of HB-Therm, (left) and Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of ENGEL, are pleased about their successful cooperation.

ENGEL's networked temperature control solution combines maximum temperature stability with maximum productivity and energy efficiency.

ENGEL and HB-Therm plan to continue cooperation in the field of mould temperature control.

Next to the continuous further development of the e-temp temperature control units, the focus is on even higher energy efficiency as well as the further digitalisation and networking of the temperature control process.

They will continue to work to establish OPC UA as the communication standard in the plastics industry.

"HB-Therm excels with outstanding quality and is therefore a perfect match for ENGEL. At the same time, HB-Therm was ready to use OPC UA for the connection of temperature control units together with us," said Dr. Stefan Engleder, CEO of the ENGEL Group.

"The result is outstanding customer benefit. e-temp is the only temperature control unit on the market whose pump speed can be automatically regulated on demand according to current measurement data from the injection moulding machine."