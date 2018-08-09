ENGEL UK appoints third trainer to increase supply of training

ENGEL has appointed Pete Walters to its team to increase its capacity to supply training.

Walters will be specialising in maintenance and automation and has previously spent 30 years within the automotive injection moulding sector.

× Expand Engel Peter Walters in front of the new Engel UK 6 axis Robot Training Cell

ENGEL offers its customers a variety of qualified training modules for all aspects of operation, maintenance and process engineering and can also create custom training programmes, which address individual requirements.

The company says in maintenance training, participants discover rapid fault detection and resolutions, while gaining an understanding of both hydraulic and electric machines and how to correctly maintain these machines.

Automation training is available at both basic operation and advanced skills levels, with the advanced level equipping participants with the ability to programme, set up more complex sequences effectively and implement production optimisation.

Walter said: “I am really looking forward to joining this great team and making a contribution in taking ENGEL UK training to the next level. I will be utilising my knowledge gained in my previous work and listening closely to ENGEL’s customers’ requirements, to ensure that we supply exactly the sort of training they are seeking.”