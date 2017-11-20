Engel UK hires automation specialist following upswing in demand

× Expand Engel UK Dave Rogers has joined Engel UK as an automation specialist

Engel UK says the growing number of projects undertaken involving complex supply and automation has led it to hire a specialist in the field.

Dave Rogers, who formerly worked for Tier One automotive supplier, has joined Engel at its Warwickshire facility as a Project Manager to oversee the design and implementation of automated systems and cells.

Graeme Herlihy, Managing Director of Engel UK, commented: “Dave comes to us with tons of experience and a wealth of knowledge of automation. We’re delighted to have him in the team and I am sure our customers will find him a huge benefit to them.”