Engel UK hires automation specialist following upswing in demand

Engel UK says the growing number of projects undertaken involving complex supply and automation has led it to hire a specialist in the field.

Dave Rogers, who formerly worked for Tier One automotive supplier, has joined Engel at its Warwickshire facility as a Project Manager to oversee the design and implementation of automated systems and cells.

Graeme Herlihy, Managing Director of Engel UK, commented: “Dave comes to us with tons of experience and a wealth of knowledge of automation. We’re delighted to have him in the team and I am sure our customers will find him a huge benefit to them.”

