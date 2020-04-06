Engel UK offers free service engineer visits to medical customers

× Expand Nigel Baker Engel UK

Engel UK has launched an initiative that extends free-of-charge service support to its customers moulding medical equipment for the NHS.

In a gesture to help support those companies working to provide key plastics items needed to fight Covid-19, Engel is offering visits from its service engineers at no cost.

The initiative is subject to availability in the event that demand is high and will be in place until the end of April 2020.

Nigel Baker, Managing Director of Engel UK, commented: “Everyone appreciates the sacrifices being made by the emergency services, doctors, nurses and key workers during this pandemic.

“Engel has a significant share of the medical moulding market and we are delighted to be able to offer support to our UK and Eire customers who are manufacturing medical parts for the NHS supply chain.

“These customers will receive free service engineer visits for the month of April 2020.”

To access the support, Engel customers should call the Service Department directly on 01926 334000.