ENGEL UK welcomes new Project Manager

ENGEL UK has appointed Krzysztof Bruski as new Project Manager.

Using over 15 years of experience in injection moulding to support customer’s projects, Bruski will be focused on the Medical and Packaging sectors of ENGEL’s business.

After gaining his degree in Engineering, Bruski worked with major injection moulding companies both in the UK and Europe, gaining valuable insight.

× Expand ENGEL UK

“Medical moulding particularly, is a sensitive industry with specific requirements. ENGEL appreciate the need to offer high quality solutions, cleanroom-compatible production and maximum precision, as well as full validation documentation and traceability in the manufacturing and production process,” said Nigel Baker, MD ENGEL UK.

“I am delighted to welcome Krzysztof to the ENGEL UK team and I believe that his experience will give him an empathy with our customers that only comes from having actually been ‘in the industry at the sharp end’.”

Bruski added: “I am very much looking forward to the change of direction” he says. “From seeing things only from the moulder’s perspective, I will bring this experience to ENGEL to ensure projects run smoothly and conclude with total customer satisfaction.”