Engel UK wins a Plastics Industry Award

Engel UK won the category of Supplier Partnership – Prime Machinery at the Plastics Industry Awards, and featuring in the winning entry for Best Technology Application.

Engel’s partnership entry received recognition from the judging panel for its excellent, ground breaking work with customer CCP Gransden, a leading specialist composites and thermoplastics manufacturer. CCP Gransden went on to win the Best Technology Application in recognition of their one stage composite over-moulding technology, which uses a vertical large scale Engel v-duo machine.

The judges were impressed with the demonstration that Engel were a partner in this innovative project and not just a supplier. During the development of this project to provide CCP Gransden with the capability to develop the over-moulding of composites such as PEEK, PPs and PEI, Engel worked in close co-operation with their customer. All the facilities of the Engel Centre for Light Weight Composite Technologies in Austria were made available to them. The Engel Technical Team set up a process development and automation project to create a manufacturing cell that would fulfil all the company’s goals

Graeme Herlihy, Managing Director of Engel UK, said: “Engel’s focus was on creating a unique, highly-integrated and automated system that would guarantee CCP Gransden the maximum degree of efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the production of innovative composite fibre components. I was at the Engel Technical Centre when my Austrian colleagues learnt of the materials CCP Gransden wished to over-mould and I have to tell you the tooth sucking was audible. But the gauntlet was down and I am extremely proud of the hugely successful work our technical team have done here.”