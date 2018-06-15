Enrico Krog Iversen and the Danish growth fund reveal new end-of-arm tooling venture

Enrico Krog Iversen former CEO of collaborative robot pioneer, Universal Robots, along with the Danish Growth Fund, is addressing the next challenge in automation with the merger of three innovative end-of-arm tooling companies.

Initially merging three international companies, the new OnRobot aims to become world leading in a rapidly growing global market, further building on Denmark’s strong position within collaborative robotics, facilitating the ongoing growth of collaborative robotics; an industry expected to reach $8.5 billion (approximately £6.4 billion) by 2025.

The new company combines U.S.-based Perception Robotics, Hungary-based OptoForce, and Denmark-based On Robot to become OnRobot.

OnRobot's headquarters will be in Denmark under the management of Enrico Krog Iversen, and the three entities will continue their individual operations and development.

OnRobot

“The aim is to build a world-leading organisation in development and production of end-of-arm tooling. Through further acquisitions and collaborations, we expect to reach a revenue exceeding one hundred million dollars in a few years,” said Iversen.

“Safe, cost-effective, and versatile cobots are becoming increasingly common because they offer sophisticated and intuitive programming that enables them to be easily deployed and redeployed. Easy-to-integrate end-of-arm tooling, such as grippers and sensors, become vital elements in adapting these powerful automation tools for a wide range of applications.”