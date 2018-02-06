Entries for Dow’s 2018 packaging innovation awards open

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) has announced a call for entries for its 30th Packaging Innovation Awards.

The international competition brings together the best innovations in commercial packaging by recognising breakthroughs in technology, customer experience and responsible packaging.

An independent panel of leading packaging judges provide the awards with a global perspective across design, engineering, retail, converting and academia.

“In its 30th year, the awards for Packaging Innovation celebrate innovation and collaboration in packaging throughout the entire value chain,” explained Diego Donoso, Business President for Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics.

“The awards recognise companies that promote technological advancement, enhance customer product experiences and demonstrate responsible packaging, and winning products demonstrate how they truly have the power to change lives.”

Applicants are not required to use Dow or DuPont materials, however all products must be commercially available when they are entered.

Entries will be accepted from February 5th- April 12th 2018.