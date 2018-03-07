Entries for The Horners Award for Plastics Innovation and Design is now open

The Worshipful Company of Horners and the British Plastics Federation (BPF) are now accepting entries to The Horners Award for Plastics Innovation and Design.

The award highlights innovative designs and manufacturing in the UK.

Previously the award has been presented to potentially life-saving developments such as anti-pirate guards for large vessels and last year the award went to a revolutionary product that helped diabetics inject insulin painlessly.

Similarly, the sustainability of plastics applications has been a focus in recent years, with the Composite Rear Spar for Airbus A350 aeroplane demonstrating light-weighting that confers positive environment impacts as lighter aircraft need less fuel.

Stephen Hunt, BPF Membership Services Director, explained: “The Horners Award brings together the best in plastics innovation from across the UK, showing the versatility of plastics to save lives, enable sustainable technologies, and enhance commercial enterprises. These awards help remind us that plastics are the material of choice for modern technologies.”

Having begun in 1947, and believed to be the longest running plastics award in the world, winners of the award attend the Horners’ Banquet at Mansion House with the Lord Mayor of London in attendance.

David Williams, Chairman of the Horners Award Committee, said: “Entries come from both within and outside the industry, from moulders developing new techniques to entrepreneurs creatively using plastic to address global issues. The awards are an important chance for the industry to promote the astonishing uses of plastics and the benefits it confers on society.”

The deadline for entries is 31 July 2018.