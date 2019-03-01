Entries for The Pentawards now open

Entry for the Pentawards, a prestigious packaging design competition, is now open.

The awards return with an extended jury panel led by a new President, Clem Halpin, and a new judging system.

The packaging designers, design students, brand-owners and packaging producers have the opportunity to compete on a global stage. Last year there were 2,313 entries from 5 continents and 64 countries.

The Pentawards 2019 will be judged by an expanded International Jury Panel made up of 15 highly respected designers, packaging design directors and marketing chiefs from major global brands.

There are six main award categories to enter: Beverages, Body, Food, Luxury, Other Markets & Sustainable Design plus a Student Award and these are then split into 57 sub categories.

The judging criteria is based on the packaging’s quality of design, brand expression, creativity and innovation plus the pack’s emotional connection with the end user.

New for this year, all entries will receive individual feedback, allowing entrants to understand the thinking behind the judges’ verdict.

The successful entrants receive bronze, silver, gold and platinum Pentawards while the ‘Best of the Show’ will receive the unique Diamond Pentaward.

The trophies will be awarded at a prestigious ceremony on 12 September in London.

Adam Ryan, Project Manager at The Pentawards, said: “Now in our 13th year, there has never been a better time to enter The Pentawards. They’re recognised and respected all over the world. With every single entrant receiving feedback and a score of excellence, from a global panel of experts it’s an incredible opportunity for designers, design students, packaging producers and brand owners to showcase their work and get global attention they deserve.”

Entry for The Pentawards 2019 runs from 25th February-12th April, with early-bird entry closing on 3rd March.