Entries to WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards 2020 now open

The World Packaging Organisation has announced that the entries for the WorldStar Packaging Awards are now open, with the closing date of the 27th September.

Packages eligible for WordStar are those that have already received a national award recognised by the WPO.

Pierre Pienaar, President of the WPO, said: “We encourage every WPO member across the globe to help us promote the largest and most important global packaging awards.”

“In its 52nd year, WorldStar is one of the major events of WPO and last year attracted over 300 entries from 35 countries around the globe. As always, our aim for the next competition is to increase the number of entries and countries participating.”