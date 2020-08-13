Enval appoints Jeremy Blake to accelerate further growth

Enval, the company making previously unrecyclable packaging valuable and environmentally responsible, has appointed Jeremy Blake as part of its senior management team, in charge of operations and accelerating the business’ strong growth.

Blake joins Enval to lead the company’s operations department, bringing with him over 10 years’ experience in the circular economy sector.

Prior to joining Enval, he was the Head of Recycling Assets at Viridor and has a demonstrated history of working at the intersection of renewables and environmental technologies, plus has a strong dedication towards implementing sustainable solutions for pressing issues such as plastic waste. The company believes these skills make him a crucial addition to the Enval team, at a time when an increasing number of FMCGs and waste handlers are looking for game-changing solutions to tackle plastic waste issues.

By applying cutting-edge innovation to packaging recycling, Enval is paving the way for environmentally responsible packaging solutions, using a unique proprietary pyrolysis solution technology for treating low-density packaging waste.

Dr. Carlos Ludlow-Palafox, Founder and CEO of Enval, said: “Treating plastic better enables the recycling of valuable resources and paves the way for environmentally responsible packaging solutions. With Jeremy’s extensive track record in the industry, we can further empower FMCGs to strengthen profitable and sustainable brands while complying with new regulations and open up new revenue streams for waste handlers.”

Jeremy Blake added: “I am very excited to join Enval. The company is changing the perception of plastic and unlocking a profitable circular economy. I’m confident our solution is a game-changer for FMCGs and waste handlers. Together, we’ll contribute to a sustainable and circular economy.”

“I see many opportunities in food packaging innovations, as FMCGs continue to opt for solutions that prevent food waste and improve shelf life, while guaranteeing an effective and correct waste treatment of packaging. It is essential that FMCGs can continue to choose the best packaging to extend shelf life, so Enval has an important role to play in making this type of packaging circular.”