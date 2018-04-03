Enviro deliver 40 million components to Volvo Cars

Enviro has delivered recovered carbon black to Volvo Cars via AnVa Polytech's environmental rubber compound for two years.

Thomas Sörensson, CEO of Enviro, said: “With two years’ worth of deliveries to Volvo Cars under our belt, our recycling and production plant are well past the needle's eye for industrial requirements for quality and supply security.”

Since Volvo Cars approved the use of Enviro’s recovered carbon black, EnviroCB, in early 2016, more than 40 million chassis, body plugs and other types of components produced by AnVa Polytech’s eco-rubber have been delivered to the automobile manufacturer.

“We're currently supplying 20 separate eco-rubber product profiles and we recently signed a contract for additional new applications for upcoming Volvo models,” explained Jan Bäckström, Head of Marketing and Sales of AnVa Polytech.

“The agreement with Volvo Cars stretches several years into the future and Enviro’s the only player that can provide the quality of recovered carbon black that meets all our and Volvo Cars’ quality requirements.”

AnVa Polytech also supplies eco-rubber components using EnviroCB to other industries, such as the international pipe manufacturer Alvenius in the form of pipes and fittings.