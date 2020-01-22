Environment Committee’s vote to block exemptions for the use of recycled PVC damages the circular economy in Europe, says EuPC

The EuPC has responded to the European Parliament Environment Committee’s decision to adopt a resolution objecting to the Commission’s proposal to restrict the use of lead in PVC, on the provisions allowing continued controlled recycling in specific applications.

The EuPC has said that the decision is not in line with the assessment of the European Chemicals Agency and will seriously damage the circular economy of plastics in Europe.

Alexandre Dangis, EuPC Managing Director, said: “We regret the hasty motion of the ENVI Committee this morning that is calling to reject exemptions for the use of PVC recyclate containing lead in the frame of the lead stabiliser restriction without taking into consideration five years of assessment by the European Chemical Agency, Commission, and Member States which concluded that continued recycling management option from an environmental and human health point of view.”

“Should this motion be adopted in the European Parliament Plenary, it would seriously compromise the success of the Circular Plastics Alliance initiated by the Commission.”