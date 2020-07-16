Enviroo CEO’s appointment as Patron for the official History of Parliament Trust’s 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation

Enviroo, has seen its Chief Executive, Ahmed Detta, appointed as patron of the official History of Parliament Trust’s ‘300 Years of Leadership and Innovation’.

The company believes this appointment recognises how recycling is now essential to modern living and finally ‘on-trend’.

Next year the Trust is to mark the appointment of Britain’s first prime minister in 1721, Robert Walpole and, along with St James’s House, are marking the historic milestone with a commemorative book, which will chart more than 300 years of parliamentary leadership, innovation and representative government.

Ahmed Detta Ahmed Detta

Detta’s ambitious vision is to disrupt the UK’s recycling industry with a reimagination of the recycling industry if we are to change our relationship with plastics.

This vision is being recognised in the Trust’s book which will highlight examples of achievement and progress across the social, cultural, political, technological and commercial spheres. It will also offer an insight into the major UK government departments as it outlines their current activities, campaigns and inspirations, it will explore the contributions these departments have made in shaping the Britain of today.

The book is scheduled to be launched at Westminster Abbey on the week of The Queen's Official Birthday and it will also include a series of chapters celebrating the Queen’s life and achievements over the past 95 years.

He says: “I am honoured to be recognised as an innovator in the UK and am excited to be a part of the History of Parliament Trust’s 300 Years of Leadership and Innovation. Historically the UK has been a world leader in innovation and by recognising the importance of sustainability and the circular economy, this shows the UK is continuing to set an example to other nations in aiming to achieve net zero emissions and become more sustainable."

"Never before has recycling been so ‘on trend’ and this appointment recognises that. I look forward to being part of this project and showcasing how the UK can achieve a more sustainable way to recycle”.