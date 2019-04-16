ePac Flexible Packaging announces expansion into Europe

ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length finished pouches and rollstock, has announced plans to expand into Europe.

Newly created ePac Holdings Europe will manage this expansion, with the first manufacturing location slated to be operational in the second half of 2019.

This announcement builds on 15 ePac locations previously announced in the United States.

ePac UK is currently open for sales, with order fulfilment handled out of ePac’s US locations until the plant is operational.

Jack Knott, CEO of ePac Flexible Packaging, said: “Our European operation will be based on the same business model we have developed in the United States over the course of the past three years, where we have seen tremendous success.”