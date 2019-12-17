ePac Flexible Packaging announces second UK site

Digital flexible packaging specialist ePac Holdings Europe has announced its latest plans to extend its reach, including a second UK site for serving customers in the North of England.

This follows the opening of the company’s Silverstone site in the Midlands, which is now operational and successfully producing high-quality, digitally printed pouches and roll stock in fastest time to market.

John Peat, Managing Director and Managing Partner of ePac UK, said: “I’m very pleased to say that we are in the process of establishing our second site in the UK, scheduled to open in the second half of 2020. Right from the start, it has been the plan to cover each region with its own facility.”

“We have the ability to replicate this flexible platform and service model anywhere but mould it to fit the different regions and countries.”

“Building on the huge success in the US and the first site here, we will continue to roll out across the UK and into Europe. For the time being, the UK sites will serve Europe as we build up our customer base, with the view towards setting up shop in other countries as demand continues to grow.”