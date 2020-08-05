ePac Flexible Packaging expands into Continental Europe

ePac Holdings Europe has announced that it is setting up its first sites in mainland Europe.

The first two countries to establish digital-only production plants are France and Poland, where local partners will be leveraging ePac’s business model, which delivers custom printed roll-stock and finished pouches within 10–15 business days, after artwork approval.

ePac Flexible Packaging was founded in the US in 2016 by Jack Knott, Carl Joachim and Virag Patel with a vision to help small brands go to market, give back to the local community and offer a more sustainable way to achieve great brand presence with high-quality packaging.

The company has since opened facilities across the US, the UK, Canada and Asia. Under the ePac Holdings Europe umbrella, the first site in the UK opened in December 2019, at Silverstone.

The new manufacturing centre in France will be strategically located near Lyon, in the town of Bourgoin Jallieu. Operations will be headed up by Jonathan Schmitt, who is the Managing Partner at ePac Lyon. The new ePac facility in Poland will be located in Wroclaw, where Maciej Plamieniak will take the reins, and like ePac Lyon, orders will be fulfilled by the UK until full manufacturing is online.

“Our tried and tested concept is setting a new standard in packaging and we are very excited to take this to new customers in France and Poland as we continue to serve brands with high-quality packaging produced locally. The European market is crying out for faster delivery, full flexibility and sustainable production, and the ePac model meets those demands with ease,” said Johnny Hobeika, Managing Director of ePac Holdings Europe.

“Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought, this is an incredibly exciting time and I welcome the new additions to the ePac family. We have come so far in such a short time thanks to the dedication of all our people, and we are now ready to take the next step in our journey.”