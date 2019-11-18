ePac UK looks forward to grand opening

Leading flexible packaging specialist ePac UK has announced the grand opening of its Silverstone site, on 4th December.

ePac will be welcoming 200 guests for the official opening ceremony and tour of the 24,000 sq ft site, where multiple HP Indigo 20000 digital presses and class-leading pouch-making equipment will serve the local market with custom-printed packaging.

John Peat, Managing Director and Managing Partner of ePac UK, said: “We are delivering on our promise to disrupt the market by ramping up to full production at Silverstone at an incredibly fast pace.”

“After a lot of hard work, we are ready to show the UK market how digitally printed flexible packaging from ePac is changing perceptions on a global scale.”

“This is an exciting time for the whole team, and we are looking forward to welcoming our guests on 4th December.”

ePac also announced the appointment of Emma Winton as Regional Sales Manager – North.

Winton said: “I’m thrilled to join such a dynamic, fast-paced business, which is already expanding rapidly. ePac’s mission is very simple – to provide high-quality flexible packaging with exceptional service at an industry-best time to market.”

“One of my greatest joys is to help start-up brands leverage the possibilities of digital and take the leap from kitchen counter to full-scale production. I look forward to building the future with the ePac team and making some noise in the industry.”