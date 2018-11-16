EPRO encourage innovation and sustainability with awards

The European Association of Plastics Recycling & Recovery Organisations (EPRO) is inviting companies across Europe to enter their products for the EPRO Best Recycled Plastic Product Innovation and Sustainability Awards.

To raise awareness, the competition aims to showcase the latest product innovations for recycled plastics in a growing variety of products and items.

The competition enables companies to further demonstrate their commitment, working in Corporate Social Responsibility, and for consumers to gain a greater understanding of the scope of their environmental actions.

× Expand RECOUP Product award – Roofeco Systems, from Spain with the Spanish Roof Tiles.

Stuart Foster, CEO of RECOUP, said: “Raising awareness of the products made from recycled plastics helps stimulate demand and appetite for the design and manufacture more products made from recycled plastic and to encourage new entrants into the market place. We recognise the importance of awards such as this to inform and educate the public of advances currently being made in this arena.”

Peter Sundt, Secretary General of EPRO, added: “It is important that consumers and industry see the development in the recycling of plastics. We see this award as being a vehicle to showcase the innovation within plastics recycling and the many products that are currently being manufactured across Europe.”

Entries to the competition close on 18th January 2019 and winners will be announced at Identi-plast 2019, due to take place in London 7th-8th March 2019.