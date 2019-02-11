EPRO to recognise innovation and sustainability in Plastics Recycling 2019 awards

EPRO will recognise innovation and sustainability at its bi-annual Plastics Recycling awards, to be held during the IdentiPlast conference in London.

The winning entries will be presented their trophies, which are made from recycled yoghurt pots, by PlasticsEurope president Javier Constante.

All the shortlisted entries will be displayed at the IdentiPlast Conference and an online voting system has been set up to enable industry peers and conference delegates to vote.

Peter Sundt, EPRO General Secretary, said: “The EPRO best recycled plastic product awards is a key activity from our side with the aim to increase the use of recycled material from used plastic packaging and thus lead us closer to a circular society for plastics.”

“At the same time we intend to honour the teams and organisations behind the projects as well as promoting all the products taking part, and hope these examples can stipulate others to do the same in order to keep plastics in the loop rather than dispose of it after first use.”

Kim Christiansen, Director of the North Region for PlasticsEurope, said: “We are thrilled to endorse the 8th EPRO Awards Ceremony and provide a platform for this great initiative that rewards EU companies for their breakthrough innovations in recycled plastics.”

“Only together can we find solutions to the societal challenges of today and enable the new plastics economy. We are looking forward to welcoming onstage innovative companies that are looking to change our tomorrow for the better.”