EPSE 2019 award winners announced at K

EPSE, the trade association representing polycarbonate sheet suppliers and producers in Europe, announced the winners of the 9th edition of its EPSE AWARDS at the K Fair in Düsseldorf.

EPSE AWARDS is an internal competition, with the aim to promote unique properties of polycarbonate sheets and to showcase the wide range of applications where it can be used.

As a first step the jury members judged the projects individually, the pre-selected projects were published on the EPSE website, where the public voted for the best project in each of the three categories: Design, Innovation & Sustainability.

There were sixteen projects submitted to this year’s edition including five in Sustainability, three in Innovation and eight in Design.

The 2019 AWARDS presented a wide use of polycarbonate sheets, such as public buildings, hotels, family homes, and sport halls.

The EPSE President, Erwin Roovers, Sabic, introduced EPSE to all attendees and highlighted the main goals of the association: innovation, development and quality.

Ingrid Verschueren, General Manager of EPSE, then presented all the 2019 projects and announced the winners.

The winners:

Design Category Winner - Palram: Featherston Studio

Design Category Winner - Palram: Featherston Studio

Innovation Category Winner - Danpal: Kinetic Panel

Innovation Category Winner - Danpal: Kinetic Panel

Sustainability Category Winner - Palram: Stradbroke House

Sustainability Category Winner - Palram: Stradbroke House

At the event Roovers thanked each member who submitted projects into the 2019 EPSE AWARDS and then encouraged everyone to start their submissions for the next edition of the Awards taking place in 2022.