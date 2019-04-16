EPSE gathers in Brussels for bi-annual meeting

The European Polycarbonate Sheet Extruders (EPSE), the representative support of the leading manufacturers of polycarbonate sheet in Europe, has gathered in Brussels to promote the material and its numerous applications.

Aided by the expertise in its technical committee, EPSE has also been integral to the development of safety and quality standards for the industry.

One main topic of the meetings in April 2019 was the EPSE Quality Label launched in 2018.

The objective of the Quality Label is to protect the quality and image of PC sheets, and is based on thorough research and high-technical standards.

EPSE members can apply the label on their polycarbonate multiwall sheets and technical data sheets, under the condition that the specific product strictly fulfils the EPSE Sheet Standard.

The EPSE members also took the opportunity to discuss the upcoming edition of the EPSE Awards, an internal competition to recognise the most innovative, sustainable and best design projects made out of polycarbonate.

The EPSE Awards 2019 ceremony will take place on October 21st during the K Fair in Dusseldorf.

During the meetings, the EPSE elected a new President, Vice President, and Treasurer.

After two years as President, David Pampanel from Plazit-Polygal was replaced by Erwin Roovers from SABIC.

Peter Kelly from 3AC Polycase was elected as Vice-President, and Laurence Martin from Brett Martin was elected Treasurer.

Roovers said: “EPSE is very important for the polycarbonate sheet industry, it helps setting European-wide security and quality standards and to promote PC sheets as a material of choice.”

“The EPSE awards show every edition how essential and versatile polycarbonate sheet is for the building and construction industry because it offers strong, safe and sustainable solutions.”