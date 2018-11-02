EREMA business unit KEYCYCLE off to a successful start

EREMA believes four months after the founding of the new business unit KEYCYCLE, its range of overall solutions for plastics recycling projects is being welcomed in the marketplace.

The range of services offered by the new business unit is aimed towards customers who have limited plastics recycling knowledge, looking for an overall solution and those already considering the idea but want to concentrate resources on their core business.

The company has received numerous project inquiries from around the world, most of them for post-consumer and PET applications, since presenting KEYCYCLE for the first time at the EREMA Discovery Days at the end of June.

Michal Prochazka, Head of the Business Unit, said: "Recycling projects are becoming increasingly complex because they have to interconnect a number of technologies. To realise such projects you need a high degree of system knowledge for industrial solutions, process know-how and experience in the implementation of large-scale projects. And this is precisely what we offer our customers.”