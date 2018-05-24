EREMA Group achieves new turnover record

EREMA, plastics recycling machine manufacturer, and Anlagen has increased its turnover by around 18 per cent compared to the previous fiscal year, generating sales of €144 million (approximately £126 million).

The companies integrated in the EREMA Group have achieved a new turnover record, with consolidated sales reaching €155 million euros (approximately £135.8 million) for the first time.

Manfred Hackl, EREMA Group CEO, says the positive development is due to increased sales in all three recycling markets, post-consumer, inhouse and industrial and bottle recycling.

The fully automatic processing system for edge trim, The INTAREMA K has seen increased sales of 100 per cent compared to the previous financial year.

In autumn 2017, the 200th VACUREMA, a Prime designed for the bottle-to-bottle sector was sold to a client in Venezuela, Latin America and the filtration systems, Laserfilter for PET has been sold numerous times in the inline sheet, strapping and pelletising sectors within a year of launching.

EREMA says, in the Post-consumer field both the INTAREMA TVEplus for film and the RegrindPro for regrind material continue to be major sales generators.

The company adds more customers are using the ReFresher which, in combination with the INTAREMA, ensures thermal-physical odour minimisation.

"The past financial year made one thing clear to us as the Group: with our quality-oriented recycling solutions, we are exactly in tune with the times,” said Manfred Hackl, EREMA Group CEO.

“The end of China as an international customer for post-consumer plastic waste, the strategy for plastics presented by the EU Commission and initiatives such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation are just some examples of the current period of strong change for the plastics industry.”