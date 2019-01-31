Erema Group acquires 60 per cent stake in Plasmac

Erema Group has expanded its range of tailor-made plastic recycling solutions by acquiring a 60 per cent stake in recycling machine manufacturer Plasmac.

The remaining 40 per cent is owned by Syncro Group, an Italian manufacturer that makes equipment for the blown film industry.

Gabriele Caccia

Plasmac has comprehensive expertise in edge trim recycling and offers easy to use solutions for throughputs of up to 250 kg/h with its Alpha direct feed extruder and Omega shredder-extruder systems, which are supplemented by the Powerfeed edge trim transport system.

Manfred Hackl, CEO of Erema Group, said: “These machines and components expand our product range of systems for straightforward standard applications in the in-house segment, which is very important to us.”

Gabriele Caccia, CEO of Plasmac, said: “The cooperation between Erema and Syncro is a successful one because the Syncro know-how in the blown film industry and our worldwide company group network are valuable contributions to a successful cooperation.”