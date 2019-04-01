EREMA Group continues to grow and increases turnover by 16 per cent

EREMA Group has celebrated the most successful business year in the company’s history, with a consolidated total turnover of more than €180 million in 2018/19, representing an increase of 16 per cent compared to the previous year.

A total of 6,000 EREMA plastics recycling machines are currently in operation in 108 countries around the world, and the company group has started the new financial year with personnel changes at management level and the expansion of the company headquarters in Ansfelden.

× Expand Rudolf Laresser, 4174 Niederwaldkirc Michael Heitzinger and Markus Huber-Lindinger

The increase is due to growing sales worldwide in all three recycling markets; post-consumer, in-house and industrial, and bottle recycling, and in the case of the latter, incoming order almost tripled compared to previous years.

This can be attributed to the high demand for proven VACUREMA technology and new processes based on it, such as the Flakes to Preforms XTREME Renew System developed together with SIPA.

Order in the post-consumer segment also increased significantly, doubled within the last three years.

Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group, said: “Here we are pioneers and trendsetters in solutions for a growing recycling industry that focuses on quality and is becoming increasingly industrialised.”

Michael Heitzinger, Managing Director of EREMA, said: “We thrive on proximity to our customer. This enables us to understand their challenges and develop appropriate solutions.”