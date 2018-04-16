EREMA Laserfilter also successful in PET sector

The EREMA Laserfilter, used in polyolefin recycling has been modified accordingly for the PET sector, after more than 20 years.

The Laserfilter is being used more rather than the piston filter particularly in the direct processing of PET flakes to make semi-finished or end products.

Robert Obermayr, head of the EREMA business unit POWERFIL, believes this is due to the higher process stability through constant pressure operation.

The maximum level of contamination which can be handled by a piston filter lies between 0.05 to 0.1 per cent, whereas the Laserfilter processes input material with a degree of contamination of over one per cent.

Obermayr said: "With regard to the increasing contamination in post-consumer materials this means greater flexibility with the input materials.”

The Laserfilter has a five to twelve weeks long screen service and the daily screen change by the operator which is necessary with a piston screen changer is no longer required, reducing the risk of operating error.

The flow-oriented working principle avoids the formation of 'black spots' and the lower melt losses is achieved due to the newly developed discharge unit.

A new demonstration inline sheet facility including PET Laserfilter will be available for customer trials at the AMUT headquarters in Novara from the end of May.